Kemp, Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks to host Collins and the SE Louisiana Lions

SE Louisiana Lions (2-17, 1-11 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-7, 8-4 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-17, 1-11 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-7, 8-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aliyah Collins and SE Louisiana take on Kaylinn Kemp and SFA in Southland play Saturday.

The Ladyjacks are 9-2 in home games. SFA is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-11 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

SFA averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 58.5 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 69.3 SFA gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Ladyjacks. Kemp is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Lihi Azouri is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.5 points. Collins is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Lions: 0-10, averaging 55.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

