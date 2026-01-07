Kellen Thames scores 18 off the bench, Saint Louis knocks off VCU 71-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kellen Thames’ 18 points off the bench led Saint Louis to a 71-62 victory over VCU…

Thames also contributed 10 rebounds for the Billikens (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dion Brown added 10 points and five rebounds while going 4 of 7 from the field. It was the eighth win in a row for the Billikens.

Terrence Hill Jr. led the Rams (11-5, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. VCU also got 11 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Lazar Djokovic. The loss broke the Rams’ five-game winning streak.

Saint Louis took a 30-19 lead in the first half with an 11-0 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Brown, Saint Louis carried a 30-22 lead into the break. Saint Louis took the lead for good with 2:17 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Amari McCottry to make it a 64-62 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

