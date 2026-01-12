Karly Weathers scores career-high 23 to lead No. 21 Alabama women past Missouri 74-63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Karly Weathers scored a career-high 23 points and No. 21 Alabama beat Missouri 74-63 on Monday…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Karly Weathers scored a career-high 23 points and No. 21 Alabama beat Missouri 74-63 on Monday night, continuing the best start in program history.

Weathers made 9 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Crimson Tide (17-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), who cracked the Top 25 for the first time this season after posting a 64-51 victory over then-No. 6 Kentucky on Thursday. Weathers was 3 for 3 at the free-throw line, adding seven rebounds and three assists.

Jessica Timmons totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Alabama. Ta’Mia Scott pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Grace Slaughter had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Tigers (12-7, 0-4), who have lost four in a row by double digits — all to ranked SEC opponents. Abbey Schreake scored 12 on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Shannon Dowell added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Slaughter had back-to-back baskets to give Missouri a 9-7 lead, but Alabama used a 15-2 run over the final 5:17 to go up 22-11.

Timmons’ layup gave the Crimson Tide their largest lead at 30-13 with seven minutes left before halftime. Slaughter answered with a layup and Schreacke followed with a 3-pointer to ignite a 16-2 run as Missouri closed within 32-29. Alabama missed 13 of its final 14 shots before the break.

Alabama took a 53-49 lead into the final quarter and Weathers had a three-point play and a layup in the first 90 seconds to keep the Crimson Tide in control.

Alabama: At Auburn on Thursday.

Missouri: Hosts Arkansas on Thursday.

