Kareem Thomas rallies Dartmouth to 71-69 victory over Princeton

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kareem Thomas hit a go-ahead jumper with three seconds left and scored 22 to rally Dartmouth past Princeton 71-69 on Monday night.

Thomas shot 7 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Big Green (9-8, 3-1 Ivy League). Jayden Williams added 13 points and Cam Hiatt scored 10.

The Tigers (6-13, 2-2) were led by Jackson Hicke with 28 points. Dalen Davis had 13 points and Landon Clark scored 12.

Princeton took a 38-31 lead into halftime. Clark made two foul shots with 26 seconds left to tie it before Thomas hit the winner.

