Kansas visits No. 12 TCU following Davis’ 22-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (13-8, 3-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (13-8, 3-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits No. 12 TCU after Jaliya Davis scored 22 points in Kansas’ 83-61 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs have gone 13-0 at home. TCU ranks seventh in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 7.2.

The Jayhawks are 3-6 in conference play. Kansas is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas scores 20.1 more points per game (73.3) than TCU allows to opponents (53.2).

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 19.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

Lilly Meister is averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Davis is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

