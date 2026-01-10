Kansas takes on No. 16 Baylor following Davis’ 20-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-3, 3-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-3, 3-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits No. 16 Baylor after Jaliya Davis scored 20 points in Kansas’ 62-59 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Bears are 9-1 on their home court. Baylor scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 1-3 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor averages 73.1 points, 9.9 more per game than the 63.2 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Jayhawks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliah Scott is shooting 42.2% and averaging 20.4 points for the Bears. Yuting Deng is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lilly Meister is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.