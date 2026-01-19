Kansas takes on Arizona on 4-game skid

Kansas Jayhawks (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-7, 1-5 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas comes into the matchup against Arizona after losing four straight games.

The Wildcats are 10-4 on their home court. Arizona is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 72.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Jayhawks are 1-6 in conference games. Kansas scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Arizona makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Kansas averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Arizona allows.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani Cornfield is averaging 12.8 points, 7.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wildcats. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lilly Meister is averaging 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Libby Fandel is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

