Kansas State visits Johnson and Arizona State

Kansas State Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-6, 0-2 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -1.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Kansas State after Anthony Johnson scored 24 points in Arizona State’s 104-76 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Sun Devils are 4-3 on their home court. Arizona State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 86.6 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Arizona State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Arizona State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Johnson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

