Kansas faces Kansas State after Davis’ 25-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (11-9, 4-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-8, 2-6 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Kansas State after Jaliya Davis scored 25 points in Kansas’ 80-69 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-3 in home games. Kansas is eighth in the Big 12 with 15.3 assists per game led by S’Mya Nichols averaging 5.0.

The Wildcats are 4-3 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kansas scores 72.9 points, 7.7 more per game than the 65.2 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Kansas allows.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nichols is averaging 18.5 points and five assists for the Jayhawks. Davis is averaging 15.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 63.7% over the past 10 games.

Taryn Sides is averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Jordan Speiser is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

