Kameron Taylor’s 24 points leads UNC Asheville over Longwood 72-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Taylor scored 24 points off the bench as UNC Asheville beat Longwood 72-61 on Wednesday.

Taylor added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-10, 1-2 Big South Conference). DJ Patrick added 18 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Justin Wright had 11 points.

Emanuel Richards finished with 14 points for the Lancers (9-9, 1-2). Jaylen Benard added 10 points for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

