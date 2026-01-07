Kahmare Holmes puts up 27 in Wofford’s 97-85 win over UNC Greensboro

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes scored 27 points as Wofford beat UNC Greensboro 97-85 on Wednesday. Holmes shot 8…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes scored 27 points as Wofford beat UNC Greensboro 97-85 on Wednesday.

Holmes shot 8 of 13 from the field and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (11-5, 3-0 Southern Conference). Nils Machowski scored 16 points and Chace Watley added 14 off the bench.

The Spartans (6-10, 2-1) were led in scoring by Justin Neely, who finished with 26 points and nine rebounds. Valentino Pinedo added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for UNC Greensboro. KJ Younger also had 13 points and six rebounds.

Wofford took the lead with 16:37 left in the first half and did not trail again. Holmes led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 56-36 at the break. Wofford pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 18 points. They were outscored by UNC Greensboro in the second half by an eight-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Machowski led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.