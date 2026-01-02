Kahlil Singleton scores 37, Canisius knocks off Fairfield 85-81

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton’s 37 points led Canisius over Fairfield 85-81 on Friday. Singleton added five rebounds for…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton’s 37 points led Canisius over Fairfield 85-81 on Friday.

Singleton added five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryan Ndjonga scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Myles Wilmoth had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Declan Wucherpfennig led the way for the Stags (8-7, 0-4) with 20 points. Brandon Benjamin added 19 points and 13 rebounds for Fairfield. Braden Sparks also recorded 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.