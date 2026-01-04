Kahlil Singleton scores 20 as Canisius holds off Sacred Heart 82-78

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton had 20 points to lead Canisius to an 82-78 victory over Sacred Heart on…

Singleton shot 4 for 11 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryan Ndjonga added 19 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Benard shot 5 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Pioneers (5-11, 1-4) were led by Yann Farell, who posted 22 points. Dashon Gittens added 15 points and three steals, while Jaden Slaughter finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

