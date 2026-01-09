Kael Robinson scores 29 to help Northern Kentucky defeat Milwaukee 85-67

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kael Robinson had 29 points in Northern Kentucky’s 85-67 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night. Robinson added…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kael Robinson had 29 points in Northern Kentucky’s 85-67 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night.

Robinson added seven rebounds for the Norse (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League). Donovan Oday totaled 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tae Dozier pitched in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers (7-10, 3-3) were led by Stevie Elam, who recorded 16 points and seven rebounds. Josh Dixon added 14 points and Amar Augillard scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.