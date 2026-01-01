Justin Allen scores 21 as Green Bay downs Purdue Fort Wayne 72-54

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Allen had 21 points in Green Bay’s 72-54 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Allen had 21 points in Green Bay’s 72-54 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Allen also added six rebounds for the Phoenix (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League). Caden Wilkins added 17 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Marcus Hall shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Mastodons (8-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Corey Hadnot II, who finished with 21 points. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 12 points from Maximus Nelson.

