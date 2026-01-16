Juric leads Manhattan against Fairfield after 22-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (4-12, 4-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-3, 7-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-12, 4-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-3, 7-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Fairfield after Kristina Juric scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 68-59 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Stags are 6-0 in home games. Fairfield scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Jaspers are 4-3 against conference opponents. Manhattan is seventh in the MAAC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Agar Farres-Garcia averaging 7.6.

Fairfield makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Manhattan averages 54.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 62.3 Fairfield gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaety L’Amoreaux is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games.

Brianna Davis is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Jaspers. Colette Mulderig is averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

