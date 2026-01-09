Jurian Dixon’s 23 help UC Irvine defeat Long Beach State 74-64

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon scored 23 points as UC Irvine beat Long Beach State 74-64 on Thursday. Dixon…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon scored 23 points as UC Irvine beat Long Beach State 74-64 on Thursday.

Dixon also had three steals for the Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West Conference). Kyle Evans scored 15 points and added six rebounds.

Gavin Sykes led the Beach (5-11, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Petar Majstorovic added 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Long Beach State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.