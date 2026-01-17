JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 15 Texas Tech rallied in the…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 15 Texas Tech rallied in the second half for an 84-71 victory over 11th-ranked BYU on Saturday night, ending the Cougars’ 13-game winning streak.

Christian Anderson scored 22 points and LeJuan Watts added 20 for the Red Raiders (14-4, 4-1 Big 12), who beat the Cougars for the fifth consecutive time after losing the first three meetings between the schools.

Robert Wright III had 28 points while leading scorer AJ Dybantsa was limited to 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting for BYU (16-2, 4-1). The Cougars had a 12-game Big 12 regular-season winning streak stopped, going back to an 84-66 loss at Cincinnati last February.

Texas Tech went on a 30-6 run over most of the final 10 minutes after Wright scored eight points during a 16-2 burst that put BYU up 61-52 with 9:26 remaining.

The Red Raiders pulled even at 63-all with three free throws from Jaylen Petty after he was fouled on a 3-pointer, and a three-point play from Toppin.

After Dybantsa scored to put the Cougars in front, Toppin gave Texas Tech the lead for good with a 3 from the top of the key. Watts then hit another 3, and stole a pass at the other end to set up Anderson from long range for a 72-65 lead.

Richie Saunders scored 18 points for BYU, while Dybantsa had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting after halftime.

Up next

BYU: Utah visits next Saturday, two weeks after the Cougars’ 89-84 road win over their biggest rival.

Texas Tech: At Baylor on Tuesday night.



