Joyce and South Dakota host North Dakota

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-13, 1-3 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-5, 2-1 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-13, 1-3 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-5, 2-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on North Dakota after Molly Joyce scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 72-65 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 6-2 in home games. South Dakota is third in the Summit with 14.7 assists per game led by Angelina Robles averaging 2.9.

The Fighting Hawks are 1-3 in Summit play. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Ava Miller averaging 8.4.

South Dakota averages 74.5 points, 5.5 more per game than the 69.0 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game South Dakota gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robles is averaging 14.5 points for the Coyotes. Joyce is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walker Demers is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.