Joyce and South Dakota host Denver

Denver Pioneers (7-10, 1-3 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (13-5, 3-1 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers (7-10, 1-3 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (13-5, 3-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Denver after Molly Joyce scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 62-39 win against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Coyotes are 7-2 in home games. South Dakota leads the Summit in rebounding, averaging 39.2 boards. Patience Williams leads the Coyotes with 7.4 rebounds.

The Pioneers have gone 1-3 against Summit opponents. Denver is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Dakota is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 59.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 55.4 South Dakota allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelina Robles is averaging 14.6 points for the Coyotes. Joyce is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Coryn Watts is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 19.7 points and 1.9 steals. Laia Monclova is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.