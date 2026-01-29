Josiah Lake II scores 13, Oregon State takes down Loyola Marymount 72-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josiah Lake II scored 13 points as Oregon State beat Loyola Marymount 72-69 on Wednesday night.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josiah Lake II scored 13 points as Oregon State beat Loyola Marymount 72-69 on Wednesday night.

Lake added five rebounds for the Beavers (11-12, 4-6 West Coast Conference). Dez White scored 11 points, going 4 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Isaiah Sy and Matija Samar scored 10 points apiece.

Myron Amey Jr. finished with 24 points and two steals for the Lions (11-12, 2-8). Loyola Marymount also got 13 points from Jan Vide. Aaron McBride had 10 points and six rebounds.

Oregon State went into halftime ahead of Loyola Marymount 40-36. Lake scored eight points in the half. Oregon State used an 11-2 second-half run erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 55-50 with 10:00 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Sy scored seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

