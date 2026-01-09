Joshua Lewis scores 26 as Louisiana takes down UL Monroe 85-79

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Joshua Lewis’ 26 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Louisiana-Monroe 85-79 on Thursday. Lewis had nine rebounds for…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Joshua Lewis’ 26 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Louisiana-Monroe 85-79 on Thursday.

Lewis had nine rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-13, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Dariyus Woodson scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Dorian Finister finished with 16 points.

Krystian Lewis led the way for the Warhawks (3-14, 0-5) with 25 points and seven rebounds. UL Monroe also got 14 points from MJ Russell. Renars Sondors also had 12 points. The Warhawks extended their losing streak to seven straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

