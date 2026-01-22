Joshua Beadle’s 32 lead Coastal Carolina past Texas State 72-70

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Joshua Beadle’s 32 points led Coastal Carolina past Texas State 72-70 on Thursday. Beadle had seven…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Joshua Beadle’s 32 points led Coastal Carolina past Texas State 72-70 on Thursday.

Beadle had seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). AJ Dancler scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Rasheed Jones finished with 11 points.

The Bobcats (11-10, 4-5) were led in scoring by Mark Drone, who finished with 24 points. Texas State also got 23 points and seven rebounds from DJ Hall.

