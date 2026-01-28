Josh Hubbard and Quincy Ballard pace Mississippi State in 80-66 win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 15 points, Quincy Ballard added 13 and Mississippi State dominated LSU from…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 15 points, Quincy Ballard added 13 and Mississippi State dominated LSU from the start in an 80-66 victory on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State shot 60% and outrebounded LSU 17-5 in the first 10 minutes while building a 30-10 lead. Later in the half, a 13-3 run left the Bulldogs with a 44-17 lead. It was 44-21 at halftime.

LSU was within 58-42 seven minutes into the second half before Epps hit two 3-pointers in a 10-2 Mississippi State run and the Bulldogs led 68-44.

The biggest lead of the second half was 72-46 with about 10 minutes remaining. LSU kept the margin under 20 points for the final six minutes, which included the game’s final five points. It was the closest the game had been since 12 1/2 minutes remained in the first half.

Max Mackinnon scored 15 points, Dedan Thomas Jr. and Rashad King had 14 each and Pablo Tamba added 10 for LSU (13-8, 1-7 SEC).

Ja’Borri McGhee added 11 points and Sergej Macura had 10 for Mississippi State (11-10, 3-5).

Mississippi State bounced back after losing by 32 to then-No. 15 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Mississippi State is at Missouri on Saturday.

LSU visits South Carolina on Saturday.

