Joseph Pinion scores 23 as South Florida takes down UAB 82-69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Joseph Pinion had 23 points in South Florida’s 82-69 victory against UAB on Thursday.

Pinion shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bulls (12-7, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Izaiyah Nelson added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Omojafo shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Blazers (12-8, 3-4) were led by Daniel Rivera, who posted 14 points and three steals. Jacob Meyer added 13 points for UAB. Chance Westry also had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Evan Chatman had 11 rebound and nine points.

South Florida took the lead with 5:05 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Pinion led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 45-34 at the break. South Florida extended its lead to 65-48 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Pinion scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

