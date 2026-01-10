Joseph leads Prairie View A&M against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-9, 1-1 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Mississippi Valley State after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 32 points in Prairie View A&M’s 89-85 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 at home. Prairie View A&M has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Delta Devils are 0-2 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cory Wells is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Joseph is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniel Mayfield is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Michael James is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 86.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 24.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points.

