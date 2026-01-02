Joseph leads Prairie View A&M against Grambling after 26-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8) at Grambling Tigers (6-7) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8) at Grambling Tigers (6-7)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Grambling after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 111-82 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Grambling is eighth in the SWAC in rebounding with 28.2 rebounds. Jimel Lane paces the Tigers with 4.5 boards.

The Panthers are 0-7 on the road. Prairie View A&M averages 84.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Grambling’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Grambling gives up.

The Tigers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Munoz is averaging 13.8 points for the Tigers. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joseph averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 22.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Dontae Horne is averaging 14 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 84.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

