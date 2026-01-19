Jones scores 30 as Quinnipiac takes down Manhattan 98-92 in OT

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Asim Jones scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers as Quinnipiac beat Manhattan 98-92 in overtime…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Asim Jones scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers as Quinnipiac beat Manhattan 98-92 in overtime on Monday.

Jones also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bobcats (13-7, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaden Zimmerman scored 17 points and added seven assists. Grant Randall shot 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Devin Dinkins led the way for the Jaspers (8-13, 4-6) with 25 points, four assists and two steals. Jaden Winston added 20 points and five steals for Manhattan. Terrance Jones also put up 14 points.

Amarri Monroe went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line in the closing seconds of regulation to tie it at 80-all for Quinnipiac.

