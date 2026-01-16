Jones leads Wagner against New Haven after 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (6-9, 1-3 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (7-10, 2-2 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (6-9, 1-3 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (7-10, 2-2 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays New Haven after Nick Jones scored 20 points in Wagner’s 70-69 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Chargers are 5-2 in home games. New Haven ranks sixth in the NEC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Pasha averaging 4.0.

The Seahawks are 1-3 in NEC play. Wagner has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

New Haven makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Wagner has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.1% shooting opponents of New Haven have averaged.

The Chargers and Seahawks match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pasha averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Jabri Fitzpatrick is averaging 12 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

