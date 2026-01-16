Jones leads Southern Utah against Abilene Christian after 22-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-8, 2-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-13, 1-4 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-8, 2-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-13, 1-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Abilene Christian after Dylan Jones scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 106-105 overtime win over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-2 at home. Southern Utah is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Southern Utah is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Utah gives up.

The Thunderbirds and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Feroah is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Elijah Duval is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.