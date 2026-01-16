Jones leads Lindenwood (MO) against UT Martin after 24-point game

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (12-5, 5-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-8, 4-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (12-5, 5-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-8, 4-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) visits UT Martin after Aleshia Jones scored 24 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 78-66 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-1 at home. UT Martin is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions have gone 5-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

UT Martin scores 65.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 61.5 Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UT Martin gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenley McCarn is averaging 15.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Skyhawks. Zy Thompson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Brooke Coffey is averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

