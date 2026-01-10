Jones leads Belmont against Northern Iowa after 21-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-7, 4-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-7, 5-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-7, 4-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-7, 5-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays Northern Iowa after Tuti Jones scored 21 points in Belmont’s 78-69 win against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Bruins are 6-3 on their home court. Belmont has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers are 4-1 in conference play. Northern Iowa scores 64.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Belmont is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Panthers match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hilary Fuller is averaging 13.9 points for the Bruins. Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jenna Twedt is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.7 points. Ryley Goebel is averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

