Jones leads Arkansas against Alabama after 24-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-1, 0-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits Alabama after Taleyah Jones scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 88-71 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide are 12-0 on their home court. Alabama has a 12-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Razorbacks are 0-1 in conference play. Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Bonnie Deas averaging 10.2.

Alabama’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Alabama allows.

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons is averaging 15.3 points for the Crimson Tide. Diana Collins is averaging 9.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games.

Jones is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Jenna Lawrence is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

