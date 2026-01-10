Jones and Radford host UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-10, 1-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-8, 2-0 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-10, 1-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-8, 2-0 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on UNC Asheville after Del Jones scored 27 points in Radford’s 80-61 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Highlanders are 8-2 on their home court. Radford is eighth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 77.1 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 against conference opponents. UNC Asheville ranks seventh in the Big South with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 6.8.

Radford scores 81.9 points, 8.2 more per game than the 73.7 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 19.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Justin Wright is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

