Jones and New Mexico State host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 3-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-5, 2-2 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday,…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 3-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-5, 2-2 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Middle Tennessee after Jemel Jones scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 80-64 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Aggies have gone 7-0 at home. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 5.4.

The Blue Raiders are 3-1 against conference opponents. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

New Mexico State averages 77.8 points, 7.5 more per game than the 70.3 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game New Mexico State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Pickens is averaging 4.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Aggies. Jones is averaging 15.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games.

Torey Alston is averaging 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Kamari Lands is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.