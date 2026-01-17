Jones’ 28 lead Coastal Carolina past Georgia Southern 79-75 in OT

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Rasheed Jones scored 28 points as Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 79-75 in overtime on Saturday.…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Rasheed Jones scored 28 points as Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 79-75 in overtime on Saturday.

Jones had eight rebounds for the Chanticleers (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). AJ Dancier scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Josh Beadle had 18 points and shot 6 of 15 from the field and went 6 for 8 from the line.

Tyren Moore finished with 34 points for the Eagles (13-7, 5-2). Andres Burney added 10 points and seven rebounds for Georgia Southern. Spudd Webb had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.