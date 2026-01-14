Live Radio
Jones’ 27 points help Radford take down Gardner-Webb 89-80

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 9:49 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Del Jones scored 27 points as Radford beat Gardner-Webb 89-80 on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Highlanders (10-9, 3-1 Big South Conference). Dennis Parker Jr. scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Jaylon Johnson finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-17, 0-4) were led by D.J. Jefferson, who posted 21 points. Jacob Hogarth added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Gardner-Webb. Colin Hawkins had 13 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

