Johnston and Richmond host Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-4, 2-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-4, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Will Johnston scored 24 points in Richmond’s 89-80 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders have gone 8-2 in home games. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 with 15.8 assists per game led by Michael Walz averaging 2.5.

The Hawks are 1-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Richmond scores 83.4 points, 9.7 more per game than the 73.7 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 73.2 Richmond allows.

The Spiders and Hawks match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. AJ Lopez is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Derek Simpson is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hawks. Jaiden Glover is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.