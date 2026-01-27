Johnson’s 25 lead Akron over Toledo 91-81

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 25 points in Akron’s 91-81 victory over Toledo on Tuesday night. Johnson added…

Johnson added seven assists for the Zips (17-4, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). Amani Lyles added 19 points while going 7 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Eric Mahaffey shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Zips extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Rockets (11-10, 5-4) were led in scoring by Sonny Wilson, who finished with 22 points and eight assists. Leroy Blyden Jr. added 20 points, four assists and two steals for Toledo. Jaylan Ouwinga also put up 13 points.

Johnson scored 14 points in the first half and Akron went into halftime trailing 49-41.

