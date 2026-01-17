Johnson’s 19 helps Houston Christian beat East Texas A&M 81-70

HOUSTON (AP) — Trent Johnson had 19 points in Houston Christian’s 81-70 win over East Texas A&M on Saturday. Johnson…

HOUSTON (AP) — Trent Johnson had 19 points in Houston Christian’s 81-70 win over East Texas A&M on Saturday.

Johnson also had five rebounds and six assists for the Huskies (6-12, 2-7 Southland Conference). D’Aundre Samuels scored 15 points and added five rebounds, six assists and five steals. Demari Williams had 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. The win snapped an eight-game skid for the Huskies.

The Lions (7-12, 2-7) were led in scoring by Damian Garcia, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Ronnie Harrison Jr. added 18 points and six rebounds for East Texas A&M. Gianni Hunt had 15 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.