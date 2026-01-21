Johnson, van der Knaap lead Bradley over Indiana State 75-68

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson led Bradley with 18 points and Timoty van der Knaap sealed the victory with…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson led Bradley with 18 points and Timoty van der Knaap sealed the victory with a free throw with 40 seconds remaining as the Braves took down Indiana State 75-68 on Wednesday.

Johnson also contributed three steals for the Braves (14-7, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Alex Huibregtse went 5 of 13 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. AJ Smith had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Sycamores (9-11, 2-7) were led by Ian Scott, who posted 15 points and eight rebounds. Sterling Young added 13 points for Indiana State. Bruno Alocen also recorded 10 points.

Huibregtse scored seven points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 36-34. Johnson scored 11 points in the second half. Bradley outscored Indiana State by nine points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.