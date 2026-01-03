Johnson scores 34 as Tarleton State takes down Cal Baptist 81-76 in OT

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dior Johnson’s 34 points led Tarleton State past Cal Baptist 81-76 in overtime on Saturday. Johnson…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dior Johnson’s 34 points led Tarleton State past Cal Baptist 81-76 in overtime on Saturday.

Johnson added three steals for the Texans (11-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Freddy Hicks scored 12 points while shooting 2 of 8 from the field and 8 for 12 from the free-throw line and finished with eight rebounds and four steals. Leroy Kelly IV had nine points and went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Johnson made a layup with eight seconds left in regulation that made it 64-all and scored 10 points in overtime.

The Lancers (10-6, 0-3) were led by Dominique Daniels Jr., who recorded 25 points and four assists. Rene D’Amelio added 12 points and eight rebounds for Cal Baptist. Bradey Henige also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

