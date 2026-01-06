Johnson scores 22 as Akron beats Central Michigan 82-69

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 22 points helped Akron defeat Central Michigan 82-69 on Tuesday night. Johnson added five…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 22 points helped Akron defeat Central Michigan 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Johnson added five rebounds and 10 assists for the Zips (11-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Shammah Scott shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Amani Lyles had 12 points.

Tamario Adley finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Chippewas (4-12, 0-4). Phat Phat Brooks added 17 points for Central Michigan. Nathan Claerbaut had 11 points, two steals and three blocks.

Akron took the lead with 10:12 left in the first half and did not trail again. Scott scored 16 points in the first half to help put the Zips up 43-30 at the break. Akron pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 18 points. Johnson scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.