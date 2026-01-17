Johnson scores 21, UIC takes down Drake 74-67

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Johnson had 21 points in UIC’s 74-67 victory against Drake on Saturday. Johnson shot 5 of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Johnson had 21 points in UIC’s 74-67 victory against Drake on Saturday.

Johnson shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Flames (9-10, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmad Henderson II shot 5 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 20 points.

Jalen Quinn led the way for the Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5) with 28 points. Drake also got 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Eli Shetlar, and Owen Larson had nine points.

UIC took the lead for good with 15:14 to go in the first half. The score was 34-22 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 15 points. UIC was outscored by Drake in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Henderson led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

