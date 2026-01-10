Johnson scores 18 off the bench, George Washington knocks off Loyola Chicago 101-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson scored 18 points off of the bench to lead George Washington over Loyola Chicago 101-66…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson scored 18 points off of the bench to lead George Washington over Loyola Chicago 101-66 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Revolutionaries (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trey Autry shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Rafael Castro shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Joshua Ola-Joseph finished with 20 points for the Ramblers (5-12, 1-3). Miles Rubin added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Loyola Chicago. Nic Anderson finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

George Washington took the lead for good with 19:18 remaining in the first half. The score was 60-39 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 13 points. George Washington pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 20 points.

