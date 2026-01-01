Johnson scores 18 in Hawaii’s 88-45 victory over Cal Riverside

Isaac Johnson had 18 points in Hawaii’s 88-45 win against Cal Riverside on Thursday.
Johnson added six rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (11-2, 3-0 Big West Conference). Gytis Nemeiksa added 13 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line. Isaac Finlinson had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their seventh straight victory.
The Highlanders (6-9, 1-2) were led by Marqui Worthy, who recorded 14 points and two steals.
