Johnson scores 18 in Hawaii’s 88-45 victory over Cal Riverside

Isaac Johnson had 18 points in Hawaii’s 88-45 win against Cal Riverside on Thursday. Johnson added six rebounds for the…

Isaac Johnson had 18 points in Hawaii’s 88-45 win against Cal Riverside on Thursday.

Johnson added six rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (11-2, 3-0 Big West Conference). Gytis Nemeiksa added 13 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line. Isaac Finlinson had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Highlanders (6-9, 1-2) were led by Marqui Worthy, who recorded 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.