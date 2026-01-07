Johnson scores 14, UIC takes down Southern Illinois 70-57

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Johnson’s 14 points helped UIC defeat Southern Illinois 70-57 on Wednesday night. Johnson had five rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Johnson’s 14 points helped UIC defeat Southern Illinois 70-57 on Wednesday night.

Johnson had five rebounds for the Flames (6-10, 1-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmad Henderson II added 13 points and Elijah Crawford scored 11.

Damien Mayo Jr. led the way for the Salukis (8-9, 2-4) with 17 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Jalen Haynes added seven points for Southern Illinois. Rolyns Aligbe had six points and two blocks.

UIC took the lead with 14:56 left in the first half and did not trail again. Henderson scored nine points in the first half to help put the Flames up 31-21 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

