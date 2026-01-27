Johnson puts up 20, McNeese takes down SE Louisiana 76-66

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson had 20 points in McNeese’s 76-66 win over SE Louisiana on Tuesday. Johnson shot…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson had 20 points in McNeese’s 76-66 win over SE Louisiana on Tuesday.

Johnson shot 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (17-4, 10-2 Southland Conference). Garwey Dual scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jovohn Garcia shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

The Lions (6-15, 3-9) were led by Makhi Myles, who posted 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Jeremy Elyzee added 12 points for SE Louisiana. Isaiah Gaines finished with 10 points and two steals.

McNeese took the lead with 14:24 left in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-27 at the break. McNeese used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 54-39 with 13:22 left in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

