Johnson puts up 18, McNeese downs Stephen F. Austin 66-64

The Associated Press

January 5, 2026, 11:04 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson had 18 points in McNeese’s 66-64 victory against Stephen F. Austin on Monday night that snapped the Lumberjacks’ seven-game win streak.

Johnson added eight rebounds for the Cowboys (12-3, 5-1 Southland Conference). Tyshawn Archie went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Jovohn Garcia went 4 of 10 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds and four steals.

Lateef Patrick led the way for the Lumberjacks (12-3, 5-1) with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Stephen F. Austin also got nine points from Kam Burton. Chrishawn Christmas finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

