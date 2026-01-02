Johnson, McNeese Cowboys square off against the Lamar Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-3, 3-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-3, 3-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -15.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrew Holifield and Lamar take on Larry Johnson and McNeese in Southland action.

The Cowboys have gone 5-0 in home games. McNeese averages 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.

The Cardinals are 2-2 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

McNeese’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game McNeese allows.

The Cowboys and Cardinals square off Friday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 15.3 points for the Cardinals. Holifield is averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.